SOUTHERN INDIANA – Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed off on Indiana’s biennial budget, and the fiscal plan includes a $37.5 million grant for Origin Park.
The funds, representing one of the largest single allocations from the state for a single project in Southern Indiana, are earmarked for an outdoor adventure center for the planned 430-acre park, which would primarily span areas along the Ohio River in Clarksville.
“This one-time infusion of seed funding will help jumpstart the Outdoor Adventure Center at Origin Park,” said Kent Lanum, River Heritage Conservancy’s board chair. “More importantly, this strategic investment made by the State of Indiana will allow us to create a revenue stream that will keep the park conservancy functioning for decades to come, and for the park to operate on a world-class level to deliver unparalleled experiences to millions of Hoosiers and out-of-state visitors that will pass through its gates annually.”
Lanum added that there are more details to solidify before any work begins on the estimated $75 million project. The organization will focus on matching funds to begin the development phase, he continued.
River Heritage has contacted a whitewater design firm from Colorado, s2oDesign, which is responsible for the next Olympics site, for the potential design and construction of the outdoor adventure center.
Renderings and a description on the Origin Park website show the center including event space, food and beverage services and a venue “suitable for Olympic qualifying events, international competitions, first responder training, and general recreational fun for families, businesses, and tourists.”
The center would also feature zip lines, climbing walls and walking paths.
“On behalf of the River Heritage Conservancy Board, I cannot aptly express our gratitude to all of our local legislators for leading the charge to obtain this appropriation, and to all of the members of the Indiana General Assembly for recognizing the benefits that this park will bring, not just to Southern Indiana, but to the entire state,” Lanum said.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, R-Jeffersonville, credited River Heritage's board and staff for their presentations in Indianapolis and for their efforts in educating lawmakers about the importance of the project to Southern Indiana and the region.
"This will not only benefit Southern Indiana, but people in Louisville will see some benefit as well because it's a connector -- it's a great regional project," she said.
"We saw what the Big Four Bridge did for our area. This is on a similar scale but bigger."
The complete construction of Origin Park is expected to take several years, but some of its offerings are slated to open along the way. Last month, River Heritage opened the paddling launch point Croghan Landing on Silver Creek along Clarksville’s riverfront.
The budget calls for the appropriation to be made during the 2023-24 fiscal cycle. Holcomb signed the budget bill Thursday.
