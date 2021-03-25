SOUTHERN INDIANA — River Heritage Conservancy’s first project for ORIGIN Park will open access to Silver Creek for a new experience of the Southern Indiana waterway.
The nonprofit announced Thursday that the 4.5-mile Silver Creek Blueway is officially underway. The project will enable access to Silver Creek for recreation, including paddling and fishing.
The project, part of RHC’s 600-acre ORIGIN Park plan, should be completed and open to the public by the end of the year.
ORIGIN Park along the north shore of the Ohio River will include 35 acres of new park lawns, 22 miles of trails, 150 acres of naturalized meadows and 250 acres of protected urban forest.
Scott Martin, executive director of RHC, said the mission is to “get people back to the water to connect them with the wildness outside their back doors.”
A key component of creating the blueway is the removal of the abandoned Providence Mill dam, also known as the Spring Street dam, on Silver Creek.
The low-head dam located between the Spring Street and Providence Way bridges is slated for removal this summer, eliminating a hazard that has prevented safe passage for paddlers.
The plan also involves the creation of two paddling access sites on Silver Creek with parking spaces and ramps. One boat launch site will be built at Blackiston Mill, a starting point for people taking their canoes or kayaks downstream on Silver Creek.
Another access site will be built upstream of Silver Creek’s terminus at the Ohio River. This site near Emery Crossing will allow paddlers to exit before reaching the river.
When there is little or no current at the Ohio River’s lower falls, paddlers will also have access to this part of the river during the late summer months, a time when Silver Creek usually does not have high enough water levels for enjoyable paddling.
Construction on the access sites will begin this summer.
Martin said the removal of the dam is a “win-win.”
“It removes a very dangerous hazard; we wouldn’t have added the blueway unless the dam was removed,” he said. The removal of the dam will also open passage for fish, allowing for the spawning of fish such as small-mouth and red-eye bass.
This will be the first blueway in Southern Indiana, and Martin said it will be similar to Floyds Fork in Eastern Jefferson County.
Even when the water is too low for boating, RHC Vice Chair Madison Hamman said people can enjoy walking and fishing along the banks of the stream.
Hamman is excited to “activate” the waterway in Southern Indiana. He is also a board member on the Blue Sky Foundation, which is providing financial support for the project.
“The park itself is enough to be excited about, but to activate an entire new kind of mode of transportation, a mode of recreation that I think most of the community has taken for granted or not even been on their radar — you forget how special that is to a place,” Hamman said.
People should be able to paddle on the blueway for about 130 days a year, Martin said. A paddling trip would take about three hours in normal conditions on the 4.5-mile stretch.
RHC will provide online updates about water levels to educate people about when it is safe to paddle on the blueway.
“We’ll color-code it to let you know what to expect, because the worst thing is to come out, say I’m going paddling, and there’s no water,” he said.
Martin said RHC is working with Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs to develop safety response systems, including access for water rescue teams and signage along the blueway.
Naturalist Michael Gaige will put together an interpretive guide about Silver Creek that RHC can give to local educators, Martin said. This will allow community members to learn about features such as the New Albany Shale along Silver Creek, a geological formation that starts in New Albany but runs all the way to Illinois and through Iowa.
“It’s a very important formation [for geology], and this is the first place it opens up,” he said. “So we’ll be able to talk about those things that no one has a clue of, and we think that’s really cool if you’re a local school student or a Scout or at IUS taking a class. You can come out here, paddle it and learn something.”
Although the entire ORIGIN Park project is predicted to take a couple decades to complete, Martin said people will be able to enjoy projects such as the blueway along the way.
"It's the first of many projects to come," he said.
Martin said he believes people will be surprised by the paddling experience across Silver Creek, describing one part of the waterway with a gorge-like feature.
“Literally, the city just vanishes from your eyes, and you feel like you’re way out in the country,” he said.
OLIN Studio, a Philadelphia-based firm, is creating the design for ORIGIN Park.
The detailed master plan for the $130 million park project was revealed in August 2020. It will connect with other riverfront destinations such as the Falls of the Ohio State Park and the Ohio River Greenway.
Ecosystems Connections LLC, and Joseph & Joseph + Bravura Architects are involved in project management for the blueway.
Martin said RHC now needs a final $20,000 to complete the blueway project, and it is launching a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $7,500. Funds will be matched by the office of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
