JEFFERSONVILLE — A man convicted of attempted murder has been sentenced to 25 years home incarceration in Clark County.
On Nov. 13, Senior Judge Steven Fleece found Oscar Kays, 82, guilty but mentally ill for shooting Indiana State Trooper Morgenn Evans during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville in December 2017. Kays pulled out a .22-caliber handgun and shot at Evans, grazing his forehead.
At a sentencing hearing today in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Fleece determined that the best course of action would be for Kays to do his 25-year sentence on home incarceration, which he has been on since May. Prior to that, Kays was housed in Clark County jail on a $1 million bond for a year and a half.
Fleece said among his reasons for going with home incarceration were the defendant's age and serious health problems, including dementia.
The judge called the sentenced "justice tempered with mercy," and said it had been a very difficult decision and unique case.
"Mr. Kays, to not send you to prison is extraordinary," he said. "It's not something I ever thought I'd do."
Kays' daughter testified that she has been taking care of her father and will continue to do so during this sentence.
