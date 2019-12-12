JEFFERSONVILLE — A man convicted of attempted murder has been sentenced to 25 years home incarceration in Clark County.
On Nov. 13, Senior Judge Steven Fleece found Oscar Kays, 81, guilty but mentally ill for shooting Indiana State Police Trooper Morgenn Evans during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville in December 2017. Kays pulled out a .22-caliber handgun and shot at Evans, grazing his forehead.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Fleece determined that the best course of action would be for Kays to do his 25-year sentence on home incarceration, which he has been on since May. Prior to that, Kays was housed in Clark County jail on a $1 million bond for a year and a half.
Fleece said among his reasons for going with home incarceration were the defendant's age and serious health problems, including dementia. Kays' daughter testified that she has been taking care of her father and will continue to do so during this sentence.
The judge called the sentenced "justice tempered with mercy," and said it had been a very difficult decision and unique case.
"Mr. Kays, to not send you to prison is extraordinary," he said. "It's not something I ever thought I'd do."
Prior to Fleece handing down the sentence, several people testified, including Trooper Evans. He said that what Kays had done was senseless, and that if he had complied during the traffic stop, and there had found probable cause for an OWI arrest, Kays would be facing a misdemeanor and likely be out of jail in a few hours, not facing a level 1 felony for shooting a police officer.
Evans told Kays he forgave him, and thanked him for the learning experience. But Evans said he does suffer from survivor's guilt, not knowing how he was able to make it out alive from this when so many others don't. He spoke of Charlestown Sgt. Ben Bertram, who was killed one year ago to the day during a high-speed chase of a suspect believed to have stolen a car.
The trooper said to not give Kays a sentence executed within the department of correction would be a slap in the face to him and other officers who work the "endless, glamourless and thankless job."
Defense attorneys reminded the judge of testimony heard during the bench trial, which pointed to serious health concerns — that Kays has dementia and had suffered visual hallucinations and falling spells while in jail; he was also hospitalized for blood sugar spikes more than once.
A longtime friend, neighbor and former coworker of Kays also testified, saying that he had always known Kays to be a good man.
"I think Oscar is one great person; he'd do anything for you," the friend said. "I think he just snapped that night and I don't know why."
Defense attorney Brian Butler implored the judge to take into account the dementia, which he said was likely responsible for the actions that night. Kays had no criminal history and a record of strong ties to the community.
"It really does explain why an 80-year-old man who never had any problems...would react in the way he reacted," Butler said.
Following the hearing, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he was disappointed in the sentence being served on home incarceration.
"It's my belief as the prosecutor that whether you're 23 or 103, when you attempt to murder a police officer, that ought to result in a prison sentence," he said. "Prison is the appropriate sentence regardless of your age or your mental condition."
As he left the courtroom, Kays told reporters he felt he had been given a raw deal, and that he had acted in self-defense that day.
Defense attorney Butler said that shows his mental issues.
"Obviously we're very pleased that the judge recognized that Mr. Kays has significant mental health issues and that he showed mercy, and was going to give him the opportunity to live his life out at home," Butler said, adding that he doesn't see the decision as a slight to police officers.
"I have the greatest respect for police, but every case is different," he said. "This is, by the court's own experts, someone who is mentally ill and that reacted in a way that was part of his mental illness.
"Thank God the trooper is okay. But I don't think it speaks to any greater scenario. This is a once-in-a-lifetime scenario."
Conditions of his sentence include that Kays cannot drive or possess a firearm, or go anywhere other than doctors appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.