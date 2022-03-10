FLOYD COUNTY — Purdue Floyd County Extension will host an open house on March 19 to celebrate the kickoff of Floyd County’s community garden.
Our Community Garden, at the 4-H Fairgrounds, will offer 30 raised beds for the county’s residents to rent and begin planting fruits and vegetables.
Purdue University Extension Educator Gina Anderson said there is no fee, but that the space offerings are donation-based. Community members can begin signing up for the beds at the open house.
The garden is open to everyone, from beginners to experts, and spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The beds can be occupied from May to mid-November.
The garden started with a soft open in 2021, when Purdue Extension, Let Us Learn and Master Gardeners used the space throughout the gardening season. The food grown by Purdue Extension was donated to the Hope Southern Indiana food pantry.
With the soft open, the groups worked out the kinks of the garden to get it ready for the rest of the community.
Anderson said that the main feedback they received from this test run was a need for fencing around the perimeter. The group received a grant from Spriestersbach Farm Corp. to install fencing around the garden in April.
Once the fence is installed, Anderson said that they will have beds around the perimeter with different herbs and flowers that will attract beneficial insects. Community members using a bed in the garden will also be allowed to pick the herbs.
Purdue Extension also received funding from Floyd County and Duke Energy to implement the garden.
Anderson said that the idea was something that they toyed with for a while, knowing that there were not a lot of green spaces being used as community gardens in the county.
The open house will be at the 4-H Fairgrounds, at 2818 Green Valley Road, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have vegetable displays and Purdue will begin planting strawberries that day.
The Floyd County Library will be present at the event with reference books on gardening. The library will also prepare an activity to do seed starting in small pots. In addition, 4-H will have a booth at the event with hands-on activities for the guests.
“We just want to make sure we get people to come out and see what’s going on and utilize the garden,” Anderson said.
Those who are unable to attend the open house can sign up for a garden bed by calling the Purdue Extension office at 812-948-5470 or email Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu.
