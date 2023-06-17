SOUTHERN INDIANA — On June 19, 1895, Union army General Gordon Granger arrived with Union Troops in Galveston Bay, Texas — the last remaining Confederate stronghold — where he issued General Order No. 3, announcing the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were freed.
While a common misconception is that Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, that’s only a half-truth.
The Emancipation Proclamation had technically abolished slavery almost two and a half years prior, but couldn’t be implemented in areas still under Confederate control, like Texas. Juneteenth, a blend of “June” and “nineteenth,” marked the day the Proclamation was finally carried out in Texas.
For some states, equality in emancipation was still delayed. Slavery as a whole was not permanently outlawed until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.
In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a proclamation in 2020 recognizing Juneteenth — although it’s not an official state holiday. And on June 19, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federally-recognized holiday.
While Juneteenth saw renewed interest among the wider public after the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020, the holiday is not new — celebrations date back to the mid-1800s in Texas. Today, 157 years later, Juneteenth’s importance has long been cemented within American history.
BLACK HISTORY IN SOUTHERN INDIANA
Black history in Southern Indiana is rich and complex. Signs around the area tell its story, and Black activists keep it alive.
At Big Ben’s D & M Restaurant in Jeffersonville, posters recount the timeline of Black freedom as well as the history of Black Americans settling in Clark and Floyd counties and other surrounding areas. In Clark County, Guinea Bottoms was one of the earliest Black settlements, along with West Union and Ross Settlement in New Albany.
New Albany’s Second Baptist Church, colloquially known as the Town Clock Church, opened in 1852. Abolitionist members, including Lucy Bishop, the then-pastor’s wife, ushered runaway enslaved people into the church under the cover of night after they trekked across the Ohio River and the Louisville-New Albany railroad in search of safety.
A door on the side of the church still signifies its role in the Underground Railroad, when tunnels ran under the street between Second Baptist and DePaul Hotel.
New Albany Parks and Recreation is hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Silver Street Park in New Albany Saturday, followed by a reception at the Griffin Recreation Center. While Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black communities for decades, this year marks only the 10th citywide celebration.
The holiday will also be celebrated with festivals and events in Corydon, Indianapolis, Bloomington and more this weekend.
JUNETEENTH’S EVERLASTING EMPOWERMENT
Although Juneteenth isn’t officially a holiday in Indiana, several organizations around the state hold events to honor it. Juneteenth serves as a marker of both past struggle and triumph, and continues to be relevant in today’s frightening political and social climate, local Black leaders said.
Kathy Wilkerson, recreation director for New Albany Parks, said when she planned New Albany’s inaugural event in 2013, recognition of the holiday was not as widespread as it is today, especially in the Midwest.
“I have relatives in the South, and they would tell me all the things they would do [to celebrate],” Wilkerson said. “We wanted to share the news that it would be a fun adventure to try and do something here in the metro area.”
While she acknowledged the lack of awareness was unfortunate, she said she’s more focused on continuing to spread the message.
“We have to worry about the future and making sure that young people understand what’s going on,” she said. “And as we all age, that young people carry on the things that are good about this country.”
In recent years, a wave of measures have been introduced in multiple states to ban critical race theory, books about topics like race and classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity. Wilkerson said the controversy influences the way she’s thinking about the importance of Juneteenth this year.
“Black history is American history,” she said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments of my ancestors. Our young people need to have all the positive influences they can possibly be around, and we need to try to do better. The whole country needs to start seeing what they can do individually to make things better.”
Falling in mid-June, Juneteenth coincides with another celebration of the progress and resistance of marginalized communities — Pride Month.
These two observances don’t simply converge, said TJ Wright, board president of Indiana Pride of Color. The struggles and achievements of the Black and LGBTQ+ communities have always been deeply intertwined, sharing movements, leaders and issues.
But Wright said within the Black and queer communities, people who are at the intersection of those communities are often ostracized from both. Indiana Pride of Color was created to advocate for those people.
“There were queer participants participating in Juneteenth events, but there was nothing specifically for Black gay Hoosiers here,” he said.
White LGBTQ+ people are often considered the most marketable, and conversations around Black liberation have historically left out Black gay and transgender people, Wright said. But he believes Black and queer issues are synonymous.
“You cannot address one without addressing the other, but the first step is acknowledging that we exist and that we’re in need,” he said.
When Tony Toran, pastor at Galatian Missionary Baptist Church for the past 26 years, thinks about Juneteenth, he’s grateful for his ancestors who endured to give him the freedoms he has today.
“I think that Juneteenth is a holiday that is to be celebrated, but it’s also the struggle of a lifetime,” said Toran, who is a member of the Floyd County Council.
Out of that pain, out of that ugliness, he said, came progress. That history can’t be ignored.
“I appreciate Juneteenth more and more not only every year, but each day,” Toran said. “People are trying to erase that part of our history. They’re trying to erase it and they’re trying to ban it out of educational institutions… it’s not pretty, but our history is our strength.”
Despite legislative and institutional attempts to keep people from discussing race, Toran said he ultimately finds joy in the hope for a brighter future. Younger generations in particular foster that, he said, as they fight for acceptance.
“I get that joy and that hope when I see people of different ethnicities interacting with each other — friendships, relationships,” he said.
Toran quoted former congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis:
“We all live in the same house.”
