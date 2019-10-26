NEW ALBANY — After a couple years of planning and preparation, the taps are finally pouring at New Albany’s newest brewery.
Our Lady of Perpetual Hops brewery and taphouse is officially open at 300 Foundation Court in Grant Line Industrial Park. Once the doors opened Friday, it didn’t take long for a line of people to fill the seats at the bar.
Co-founder Robert Pappas said he is excited to provide the Southern Indiana community with some good beers and “a decent place to hang out” — the large warehouse space also features corn hole, darts and Jenga for customers. Father and son Greg and Tanner Wortham and brewer Kyle Richmer are also partners in the business.
“I’m a beer snob, and some of the beers he’s got in there are really the best in their class that I’ve tasted,” Pappas said. “I’m not just saying that because it’s our beer — that’s really how I feel about it.”
The brewery’s name was inspired by Our Lady of Perpetual Help church and school in New Albany, as well as the “perpetually hopping” that involves continually adding hops to the beer throughout the boiling process, according to the owners.
There are already plans for an expansion of Our Lady of Perpetual Hops — they intend to open a taproom and restaurant on the corner of Paoli Pike and Luther Road in Floyds Knobs. It will be located on a 10-acre property owned by Pappas, and they plan to break ground next year.
“Once this gets up and going, then we’ve got to build that place in [Floyds Knobs],” he said. “We’ve got a pretty nice place — it’s going to be about $1 million and a half to build that place...it will be a good venue, because we can have outdoor concerts, we can have anything, pretty much. There’s a lot of room.”
They originally intended for the New Albany warehouse to serve mainly as a production site instead of a retail operation, but as they progressed with the project, they decided to set up a taproom, Pappas said.
“We thought, hey, with all these people here in this industrial park, and we’re just a stone’s throw from IUS, let’s give it a shot and see how it goes here at first, and then expand out to Floyds Knobs,” he said.
Pappas, who is an essential oil chemist, said Our Lady of Perpetual Hops is planning to introduce beers brewed with essential oils and CBD oil, such as a sandalwood stout, a frankincense IPA and other “endless combinations.” The brewery also uses hops from a farm in Floyds Knobs called Knob View Hops — they are used in beers such as its “Hops On My Knobs” IPA.
Some of the beers now offered at the brewery include a chocolate stout, porter, pale ale, blonde ale and several IPAs. There will be some standard beers, but the selection will rotate constantly as they introduce new recipes, according to Pappas.
Our Lady of Perpetual Hops doesn’t offer its own food, but it is bringing in local food trucks such as Fistful of Tacos. Co-owner Greg Wortham works for King Fish, and they could potentially put a spinoff of the restaurant in the brewery.
There have been some delays in the opening of the brewery. They were originally planning to open it this summer, but they had “everything imaginable go wrong,” including issues with equipment, plumbing and electric, Wortham said.
He said the brewery offers a different environment than other breweries in the city, and he is excited to finally see it open.
“It’s not just a brewery — it’s a place where you can have fun,” he said. “It’s a big warehouse, so it’s a little different than being downtown or in a smaller environment,” he said.
