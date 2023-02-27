NEW ALBANY — There’s a place in New Albany that, depending on the night, one might catch an acrobatic act, or a wrestling match, or maybe a Metallica cover band. All of it goes with the house-brewed beer they produce.
You just have to know where to go. And in this case, you have to go to the Grant Line Industrial Park. Follow the signs painted by a local artist, and you’ll find Our Lady of Perpetual Hops.
“When people come the first time, they’re kind of shocked where we’re at because we’re kind of at a dead-end,” Greg Wortham, co-owner, said. “But we’re not really far out.”
Wortham, his son Tanner Wortham, and Kyle Richmer said they knew opening a microbrewery in an industrial park could be a challenge. How would customers find their way there? But the space, about 12,000 square feet, provided opportunity for all kinds of entertainment.
Richmer said that was the idea from the beginning. They didn’t want to serve just one crowd, they wanted to find ways to bring in everyone.
When Ohio Valley Wrestling came in with a metal act, he said it was just one example of how being open to new ideas worked in the brewery’s favor.
“Even if it’s not necessarily something that we’re into, you kind of have to be open to it because you realize a lot of other people might be into it,” Richmer said. “None of us are huge wrestling fans, but it sounded like it could bring a great crowd, and it did.”
And the ideas just kept coming. On Tuesdays, Caliber Arm Wrestling gets together to train and knock back a few drinks. Live music hits the stage every weekend. In February, they hosted Galentine’s Day, which let women come in, enjoy beer and cupcake flights, and shop at booths from vendors in the area.
Tanner Wortham said the ideas don’t just come from the top. He said the bartenders contribute a lot, especially in the way of drink ideas, after talking to customers and fielding their recommendations.
“They’re with our customers, they’re talking to customers, and figuring out what they’re looking for,” Tanner said. “They bring us the ideas. We talk about how our customers are family, but [our employees] are our family, too.”
Greg Wortham said they’re not done with fleshing out the location, though. He said they’re working on ideas for the land – nearly five acres – and ways to improve the interior as well.
“We do have plans of doing more stuff with the land,” Greg Wortham said. “We’ve talked about anything from having a dog park to pickleball courts, possibly.”
But Richmer said there’s a lot of opportunity to make the space work even better. As the ideas come in, he said thinks the crowds will continue to join in on the fun.
“I think the overall vision is still kind of the same, we wanted a place for people to hang out,” Richmer said. “We’ve talked about expanding, adding other locations, or spots. But we wanted a place for people to come and spend some time, not just to come here, have a beer, and leave. That’s what it started as and I don’t see that going away.”
Editor's Note: This story appears in Welcome Home, a magazine produced by the News and Tribune featuring local attractions, entertainment and tourism.
