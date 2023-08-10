CLARKSVILLE — Representatives of Our Southern Indiana RDA gathered Wednesday at the future site of Origin Park’s Event Center to present a check for $ 3.305 million to Executive Director Susan Rademacher and members of the River Heritage Conservancy board.
Kent Lanum, RHC’s Board Chair stated that, “We also appreciated the opportunity for River Heritage Conservancy to play an equally important economic development role as a private-sector partner to both the local RDA and Indiana Business Development Corporation (IEDC) in 2022. River Heritage Conservancy was originally awarded $8.3 million in total READI matching funds in early 2022 by the local RDA, as its highest ranked and largest private-sector business grantee for quality of life/place projects.”
“Later in October of that same year, the RDA and IEDC needed an additional $5 million of these specific types of federal funds used for READI awards, and now desired for Jeffersonville’s sewer plant expansion at River Ridge, also an RDA grantee. In the end, RHC made the right decision to assist the regional community, by agreeing to accept the rest of the funds in the form of marketable Development Tax Credits, credits that can only be offered to eligible private Indiana businesses like RHC. While these credits are not a dollar-for-dollar match because they must be placed on the private secondary market for resell to larger corporations and entities seeking to lessen their own Indiana state tax burden, we felt it was worth the effort to help out the community and just maybe even gain some additional funds over the next few years, all going towards the construction of the READI-designated projects within Origin Park’s Phase 1 Master Plan.”
“The funds will be allocated to building projects for Phase 1 of Origin Park”, said Susan Rademacher, Executive Director of River Heritage. “Earlier this year we opened the Croghan Launch on Silver Creek at the mouth of the Ohio River, as well as trails through Buttonbush Woods and Mill Creek and we are in final design for an event center and other amenities.”
"These funds and other grants we are receiving will allow us to address the environmental issues we are dealing with, in reclaiming this wonderful but untamed landscape," Rademacher continued.
The READI funding comes from federal COVID-19 relief dollars allocated to the state. The local RDA is responsible for oversight of the funds, which are to be awarded by 2024 and spent by 2026.
