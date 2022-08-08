JEFFERSONVILLE — Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) has formally approved to move several impactful projects forward in the READI process.
During Friday's public meeting held at the Clark County Government Center, the RDA approved five projects to be submitted for state review: Origin Park, Hanover College Veterinary Program, South Clarksville Marathon Site Development, City of Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant, and two projects for the City of Madison.
“This is one of the most impactful days in our region’s history. You don’t see this type of return on investment very often, and the RDA is excited to help our communities and our region,” said RDA Board Chair Dana Huber. “Our team has been working daily with all our communities to spend these dollars in the best way. With the potential of another READI program in 2023, we want to prove our region’s greatness and impact.”
The RDA received a $50-million grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) in December 2021. Since then, the RDA has worked to prepare projects for the funding implementation, approving the first round of projects to move forward in June. In total, the current slate of projects will receive a combined total of more than $25 million. Additionally, more than $288 million in private investment of the projects is expected. The remaining projects that are currently in the processing phase will receive more than $20 million in READI funding. The RDA has hired River Hills Economic Development District to help the projects progress towards implementation.
“We are working every single day with the projects leads to get them ready for funding,” said River Hills Executive Director Cory Cochran. “We are performing our due diligence to ensure that the program and funds are handled appropriately.”
Once the RDA approves a project to move forward, the IEDC must ultimately approve the project for funding. River Hills has worked with the IEDC since December, said Cochran. “We hope that the IEDC can quickly approve our projects once they receive the request. Our projects and communities are eager to begin the work.”
The RDA meets again Sept. 2 at Madison City Hall, 101 W. Main St. in Madison.
“We are ready to get these regional and generational projects started,” Huber said. “We have been working on this process for over a year and feel that our project leads are as eager as we are. We are thankful for the opportunity that the state and governor has given us, and we are ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.