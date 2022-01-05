SOUTHERN INDIANA — Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority will soon receive guidance on how to proceed with a grant that will bring millions of dollars to projects across the region.
A $50 million grant was recently awarded to the region through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program. The RDA and its planning team will receive direction on the next steps in a Tuesday, Jan. 11 meeting with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
The funding will support projects in Clark, Floyd, Washington, Jefferson and Scott counties. The RDA board of directors discussed the READI plan Tuesday at a special meeting.
The exact allocation of funding for the various projects included in the plan has not been determined. Dana Huber, chair of the RDA board of directors, said the IDEC will help the RDA with the “logistics of how we step forward thoughtfully over the next couple of years.”
“We’ll learn more about the details of how we do the drawn-downs of the funding, how we actually go through the process,” Huber said. “We’ll learn more details about what they think of our plans moving forward.”
The READI plan lists 18 projects, which include focuses such as destinations, workforce and entrepreneurism, economic development and housing sites, natural assets, connections and gateways and infrastructure.
The IEDC will present a number of trainings in weeks ahead for implementation of the READI plan. Huber said she is hoping that the IEDC will give the RDA some independence in implementing the READI plan, and she expects the IEDC to help identify other funding opportunities for regional projects.
“They have the crystal ball when you look at all those buckets of opportunities for funding for projects, and I think they’ll lead us very thoughtfully in the right places for the right projects,” she said.
The board voted Tuesday to appoint the River Hills Economic Development District Regional Planning Commission to perform administrative services for the implementation of the READI grant.
River Hills has already been on the Our Southern Indiana’s READI planning team, which includes the RDA, Our Southern Indiana, Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group and other community partners.
Huber said as the RDA moves forward with the grant, the expertise of River Hills will be necessary to implement the fiduciary responsibilities.
“When it comes to federal funding being integrated with state funding, it’s my understanding that River Hills will be at the heartbeat of all of those details, and they will make sure the reports will go back timely, that we apply for things in the matter that’s required and actually help us through those steps, because there’s a lot of detail there,” she said.
Huber describes the READI grant as a monumental opportunity for Southern Indiana.
“If we collaborate and work together, we’re going to see a tremendous transformation in our five counties in things that will affect our future generations,” she said. “ I think it really brings people back home, to our home state of Indiana, which is exactly what the IEDC intended for this funding to do — to help broaden the horizons for our counties as well as bring people to live, work and play in our state.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said the regional collaboration that has gone into the READI plan “has truly been a labor of love.”
“We all see greater things for our community than what we see today, and as my daughter has said to me many times, why are you going to all these meetings, our community’s already pretty good,” she said. “And she’s right, but we can be better. And if we can be better in any way, we owe it to future generations.”
Chesser said the “true gift” of the READI program is “working together to invest these funds in those projects that are going to have long-term meaning for generations to come.”
She encourages community partners to continue working on the projects included in the READI plans. It is unclear what rules the IEDC will set forth for the grant, she said, but she emphasizes projects will need to be “shovel-ready.”
“If you have fundraising opportunities, if you have ways to communicate, gather more community support, don’t think of us in a lull where we’ve crossed the finish line, because quite frankly, the race is just beginning to make sure we’re getting those projects done and that they are going to meet all of the dreams and all of the expectations that you have for them,” Chesser said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.