SOUTHERN INDIANA — The call for projects will soon begin as Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority plans the next round of READI funds.
At a Friday meeting, Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority provided an update on the second round of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants, or READI 2.0.
In the last round of READI funding, Our Southern Indiana RDA received the maximum amount of $50 million, which is being used for projects across Clark, Floyd, Washington, Scott and Jefferson counties.
“We’ve got a lot of experience under our belt, so I think we’re poised for some great opportunities,” Our Southern Indiana Chair Dana Huber said.
Cory Cochran, executive director of River Hills Economic Development District, is working with the local RDA to administer the READI program in Southern Indiana. He said Our Southern Indiana plans to open its formal call for projects next week, and the applications will be due Sept. 27.
For READI 2.0, the region would be eligible for a maximum of $75 million “from what we understand at this point,” Cochran said.
The call for projects will help the RDA develop a regional plan with a set of proposed projects. This plan will be submitted to the IEDC, which will determine the regional allocations.
“The RDA will draft the investment strategy and take a couple months to develop that,” Cochran said. “That will likely be due sometime in January of 2024.”
The RDA is seeking “regional-minded” projects, he said.
“Workforce housing is a big concern,” he said. “We need quality of life projects, but [also] anything that the community needs that they think is a regional economic growth factor.”
As the IEDC considers the regional plans, it will consider both the RDA’s application and the way it handled the first round of READI funds, Cochran said.
Cochran expects the IEDC to announce the allocations for each region in April of 2024. However, he notes that the IEDC has not formally confirmed the timeline for READI 2.0, so the dates might change.
After the IEDC announces the READI allocations for each region, the RDA will begin issuing requests for proposals. These RFPs would be divided into the categories of quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity, according to Cochran.
Those RFPs would likely be due in June or July of 2024, and Cochran hopes for funding to be available by October of 2024.
He said READI 2.0 funds must be used for capital projects and “cannot be used for anything other than construction costs.” It cannot be used for programming costs or loan funds.
“So pre-construction costs seem to be eligible at this point,” he said. “Those entities that are available are units of government, nonprofits, colleges, universities, housing developers, technology parks, commerce centers [and] those types of things,” Cochran said.
He said the RDA is seeking a large number of applications in response to its call for projects, saying this will help develop the investment strategy. In the last round, there were 54 projects submitted to the RDA, which narrowed the READI plan to include 22 projects.
“We want to make sure we have the best and most amount of call for project applications as possible to build our investment strategy,” Cochran said.
