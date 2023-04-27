NEW ALBANY — A new seafood restaurant opened this week in downtown New Albany.
OutCast Fish & Oyster Bar opened Wednesday at 207 E Main St. The restaurant offers an array of seafood options ranging from large plates to oysters on the half shell.
Restaurant owner Ian Hall and his wife, Nikki, are also the owners of The Exchange Pub + Kitchen and Brooklyn and the Butcher in downtown New Albany, which fall under the umbrella of their company, Brand Hospitality Group.
The building on Main Street has been home to several restaurants in recent years, including The Standard Plate & Pour and Gospel Bird. When The Standard Plate & Pour closed last year, Hall talked to property owner/developer Steve Resch about using the space for a new concept.
"So when I looked at this space, I immediately imagined it being something on the seafood side," he said. "It's a little smaller, more intimate — we can do food a little more polished than a large space, so I kind of felt the space spoke to what we were looking for."
The culinary scene in Charleston, South Carolina, inspired the restaurant team as they developed the concept for OutCast.
Chef Ming Pu, culinary director for Brand Hospitality Group, developed the menu with Outcast's executive chef Mark Ford.
"When Mark came on board back in September, he and Ming really collaborated on the menu, which was fun to see two really talented chefs kind of come together and have little niches on the menu in areas that they excel," Hall said.
"Mark's fantastic at ceviches — he had worked with some folks from Peru in the past and really learned the way of ceviche, and Chef Ming really loves crudo and doing raw fish with his background, so they split some things up on the menu."
The regular menu at OutCast includes appetizers ranging from cheddar hushpuppies to panko-crusted calamari.
The scallops with gnocchi are among the most popular large plate options so far, Hall said. The blackened fish tacos and shrimp/lobster rolls have been among the favorites in the "handhelds" section of the menu.
Hall said the restaurant offers a "shareable type of experience."
"The thing with seafood is because it is a little bit lighter, you can order a few more things than maybe you typically would," he said.
Ford said the food is "approachable yet unique."
"So whether you're getting scallops and gnocchi or potato wedges and fried fish, the same amount of attention to detail is going into all of it," he said.
The interactive raw bar at OutCast is one of the restaurant's highlights. It features a separate menu of fresh seafood, and diners can watch as chefs prepare their food.
Customers can choose from a rotating menu of oysters or raw seafood dishes such as ceviche or crudo.
"That menu essentially rotates daily based on our seafood purveyors and what oysters come in daily," he said.
There are also several non-seafood options on the menu, including steak frites, a chicken dish and a vegetarian pasta dish with mushrooms.
"We definitely wanted to make it all-inclusive, but there's definitely a really high focus on seafood," Hall said.
The bar offers craft cocktails with house-made syrups, and 12 beers are on tap. The wine list features options that pair well with OutCast's food, Hall said.
"We have nice champagne, bubbly section on the menu that goes great with oysters," he said. "We're doing a couple fun things. We're doing an oyster shooter that is a little take on Bloody Mary — a small little shooter with a fresh raw oyster."
The renovations of the building began last May, and it has taken 11 months to finish the OutCast construction. Hall said the project involved significant aesthetic changes to the space.
"Due to the fact that those [previous] restaurants didn't make it, we really needed to transform the space to make it feel like nothing else in the market both in Louisville and in Southern Indiana, as well as go a completely different direction cuisine-wise and design-wise of what had been here previously," he said.
A patio will open in June. It will feature an outdoor bar in a remodeled Airstream trailer.
The restaurant will be dinner-only at first. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and on Fridays and Saturdays, it opens at 4 p.m.
Regular restaurant seating ends at 10 p.m. every day, but on Fridays and Saturdays, OutCast will keep the raw bar seating open until 11:30 p.m.
