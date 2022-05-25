Summertime really starts cookin' when the bands start hitting area outdoor stages in both Clark and Floyd counties.
Outdoor music kicks off at the New Albany Bicentennial Park on May 27, followed by Jeffersonville Concerts in the Park and Jeff's Riverstage on June 3. Opening day at the Charlestown Family Activities Park is Saturday, May 28.
If you'd rather watch a movie outdoors on the big screen, plenty of opportunities await you this summer, starting with Clarksville's Movies in the Park on June 3 and Saturday Family Night at Riverstage with a car show and family movie on June 11.
Here's your summer entertainment schedule:
Bicentennial Park Concert series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will begin Friday evening May 27 and continue for 10 weeks on Fridays. Each show will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May through August in New Albany’s historic, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages.
May 27 — Sheryl Rouse and Unlimited with Tyrone Cotton
June 3 — Johnny Berry and the Outliers with The Get Down
June 10 — Mamma Said String Band with Blakeley Burger Trio
June 17 — Allanna Royale Band with Mount Worster
June 24 — The Jesse Lees with Villa Mure
July and August concerts will be announced at a later date.
Concerts in the Park will start Friday, June 3
Concerts in Warder Park presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will begin Friday, June 3, celebrating the 31st season in 2022. There is no decision yet on whether food concessions will be offered at the concerts this year, but water and soft drinks will be available. You can dine at a Downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
The concerts are every Friday evening at 7 p.m., June 3 through Aug. 26 at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Downtown Jeffersonville’s Warder Park (109 E. Court Ave.)
2022 Concerts in the Park Schedule:
• June 3: River Cities Concert Band — playing marches, show tunes, & standards
• June 10 — Derby City Brass Band
* June 17 — 100th Army Band
• June 24 — Kosair Band
• July 1 — Cloigheann Irish Band — playing Irish folk songs
• July 8 — The Polkatz — playing traditional Oktoberfest songs and polkas
• July 15 — Revinylize — playing Beatles era music
• July 22 — Take Two & Company
• July 29 — The Wulfe Bros. — playing 1950s, '60s and '70s pop songs
• Aug. 5 — The Don Krekel Orchestra
• Aug.12 — Moonlight Big Band
• Aug. 19 — Eric & Kenny — playing hits from the ’50s to today
• Aug. 26 — The Clark Band — playing 1970s and '80s classic rock
In case of rain, call 812-283-0301 and the message will tell you if the concert has been canceled.
The free concerts in Warder Park are a tradition sponsored by Jeffersonville Main Street Inc. and the Jeffersonville Parks Department. On Friday evenings May through August you can find the Warder Park gazebo replete with a brass band and surrounded by a crowd of all ages.
Riverstage schedule of concert events
Summer will be full of fun and live music at Jeffersonville Riverstage with free concerts every Friday night, June 3 through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m. each Friday. Shoe Sensation's Jammin in Jeff at the Riverstage kicks off with The Crashers on June 3.
Riverstage Schedule:
• June 3 — The Louisville Crashers
• June 10 — A1A (Jimmy Buffett Tribute)
• June 17 — Motown Tribute by Sheryl Rouse & Friends
• June 24 — The Newbees (8 Track Flashback)
• July 1 — The Rumors
• July 8 — Black 2 Mac (Fleertwood Mac Tribute)
• July 15 — Tuesday's Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)
• July 22 — Jeff Goes Country (Scotty McCreery and Clayton Anderson)
• July 29 — Radiotronic
• Aug. 5 — Thunderstruck (AC/DC Tribute)
• Aug. 12 — Season finale with The Juice Box Heroes
Food and treats will be available for purchase from a variety of Jeffersonville vendors, including Skyline Chili, Kona Ice, Jet's Pizza and more.
Riverstage events are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol is permitted. Pets are not allowed on the lawn. No smoking on the lawn.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be June 11, July 16 and Aug. 13. The three special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m.
Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Clarksville Movies in the Park
All movies (rated PG) are free and shown on the event lawn at Clarksville's Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Movies are shown on the first Friday of each month (June-Aug.) and all movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
• Friday, June 3 — Sing 2
• Friday, July 1 — Space Jam: A New Legacy
• Friday, Aug. 5 — Encanto
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
• June 12 — The Floyd County Parks Department is sponsoring a free outdoor concert at Hammersmith Park, 4400 Lewis A. Andres Pwky., New Albany, Sunday, June 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the Corydon Dulcimer Society.
• July 23 — Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany. Band to be announced at a later date.
* Aug. 20 — 7 p.m. at Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd., Greenville. Band to be announced at a later date
• Sept. 24 — Season finale with three bands performing at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany. The outdoor concerts will open at 6 p.m. with Six String Hustle, followed at 7 p.m. by Confederate Railroad. The last performance of the evening will begin at 8:30 p.m. with Kentucky Head Hunters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.