Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson, Clark, central Scott, Oldham, northwestern Shelby, Trimble, western Henry and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 608 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Scottsburg to 7 miles south of La Grange. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall could lead to ponding and lower visibility. Locations impacted include... Bedford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH