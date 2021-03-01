INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday announced that more than 1 million Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since late December.
A total of 1,000,321 individuals have received at least one dose, and 569,465 are fully vaccinated.
"Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the Its Our Shot, Hoosiers vaccination plan," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner."
State health officials also reported that 555 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 662,213 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Floyd County, bringing its total to 7,207. Clark County's total rose to 11,965 with the addition of 19 new cases. Deaths in the two counties held at 181 in Clark and 169 in Floyd.
A total of 12,162 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 from the previous day. Another 433 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Also as of Monday, 3,120,195 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,117,201 on Sunday. A total of 8,035,726 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Currently, Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box encouraged any eligible Hoosier to sign up now at one of nearly 400 vaccine clinics around the state, noting that the vaccination process only takes a few minutes.
To date, 69% of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70% of those ages 70 to 79 and 49% of Hoosiers ages 60 to 69 have scheduled a vaccine appointment or received their first dose.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
