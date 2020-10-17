Clark, Floyd heading in "wrong direction" as COVID cases rise, health officials say — Read full story
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday announced that 2,521 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Today's total includes approximately 100 tests whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue earlier this week and reflects results from 34,320 tests, the highest number of specimens submitted in a single day.
To date, a total of 145,977 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by 72 with Floyd seeing 27 new cases. The total positives in Clark County stands at 2,791 with Floyd at 1,696. Deaths in the two-county region remain at 122, with Floyd recording 65 and Clark 57.
A total of 3,685 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day. Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,545,927 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,532,949 on Friday. A total of 2,485,506 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.