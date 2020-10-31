INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday announced that 3,505 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
Clark and Floyd counties have 47 and 46 new cases, respectively. Clark's total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,270 and Floyd's 2,010. Countywide deaths from the virus number 69 in Floyd and 67 in Clark.
That brings to 179,358 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard. The count includes historic results that added an additional 50 cases, 519 tested individuals and 8,296 tests administered.
A total of 4,096 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 46 from the previous day. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,699,008 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,684,783 on Friday. A total of 2,910,617 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
