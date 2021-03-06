INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 4,100 Hoosiers received a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, the first day of a four-day mass vaccination clinic. The clinic continues today through Monday. All appointments are booked.
As of Saturday, 1,112,590 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 677,890 individuals are fully vaccinated.
Additional mass vaccination clinics are planned March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. A clinic also is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20. Details will be announced when they are finalized.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
A total of 666,516 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 1,243 from the previous day. The totals include 3,769 tests for 1,241 unique individuals submitted by a newly onboarded lab. Those submissions include 445 historical cases that have been added to the state dashboard.
Clark County added 28 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 12,060. The number of deaths stands at 182. Eight new cases in Floyd County brought its total to 7,263 with 173 deaths, one of them new.
A total of 12,299 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 36 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,145,029 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,138,643 on Friday. A total of 8,212,940 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
