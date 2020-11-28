INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday announced that 4,535 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 329,008 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Fifty-three new cases were reported in Clark County, which has recorded 5,362 cases overall. The addition of 31 new cases in Floyd County brings its total to 3,325. No new deaths were reported in either county, both of which have recorded 78 deaths.
A total of 5,394 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 66 from the previous day. Another 269 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,174,751 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,162,110 on Friday. A total of 4,183,401 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
