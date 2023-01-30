NEW ALBANY -- Southern Indiana Works, the Local Workforce Development Board, and the Southern Indiana JAG Program, Jobs for Americas Graduates, hosted the 2023 Career Development Conference at Ivy Tech on Friday.
Students from Austin, Scottsburg, West Washington, Clarksville, and New Albany high schools prepared for months to compete in 10 individual competitions, two team competitions, and one chapter competition.
Categories include topics such as employability skills, critical thinking, financial literacy, public speaking, and entrepreneurship and those that place have a chance to earn monetary awards. This competition is the students’ chance to showcase the skills they built by being involved in the JAG program.
Regional Winners (Who Will Compete at the State Level)
• Jada Miles, New Albany - Financial Literacy
• Natalie Spradlin, Austin – Cover Design
• Kayleigh Wells, Austin – Employability Skills
• Grace Wilson, West Washington – Writing Skills
• Catherine Rose, Scottsburg – Career Presentation
• Kristina Owens, Scottsburg - Public Speaking
• Savannah Bowers, West Washington – Critical Thinking
• Connor Bartos, Scottsburg – Creative Solutions
• West Washington High School – Commerical
• Scottsburg High School - Project Based Learning
• Carter Walls, Clarksville – Entrepreneurship
• Natalie Spradlin, Austin – Outstanding Senior
Winners from each competitive event will advance to the State Conference in Indianapolis on March 17 where they will compete with winners from other regions and have the chance earn additional monetary awards. These conferences allow students to practice and showcase the employability skills they have learned throughout the program. JAG is a national program dedicated to helping high school students that is funded at both the federal and state levels and implemented locally by Southern Indiana Works.
