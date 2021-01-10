INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday reported that 5,127 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 563,653 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
A total of 8,613 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day. Another 372 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The latest COVID-19 data for Southern Indiana shows:
Clark County: 124 new diagnoses; 9,614 total cases; 122 deaths; seven-day positivity rate for unique persons, 33.4%
Floyd County: 81 new diagnoses; 5,765 total cases; 104 deaths; seven-day positivity rate for unique persons, 25.2%
To date, 2,752,524 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,738,914 on Saturday. A total of 6,109,153 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 80 and older, along with healthcare workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities, are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov.
