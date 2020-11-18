INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday announced that 6,143 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 268,222 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Seventy new cases were reported in Clark County, pushing its total to 4,440. Floyd had 56 new cases for a total of 2,772. Neither county recorded any additional deaths: Floyd stands at 77 and Clark at 74. Both counties had a seven-day positivity rate of 19.4% for unique individuals tested.
A total of 4,830 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 60 from the previous day. Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,989,456 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,969,088 on Tuesday. A total of 3,668,049 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
