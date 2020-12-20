INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday announced that 6,558 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 464,354 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
In Clark County, 105 new cases were reported for a total of 7,454. New cases in Floyd County numbered 46, bringing its total to 4,586. No additional deaths were reported in either county; Clark has had 103 deaths and Floyd 86.
A total of 7,070 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 53 from the previous day. Another 334 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The state's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 24.3%, compared with 25.6% in Clark County and 21.0% in Floyd County.
To date, 2,523,679 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,505,094 on Saturday. A total of 5,260,527 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.