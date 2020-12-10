INDIANAPOLIS — The most-recent data released Thursday by the Indiana Department of Health shows 6,604 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 110 new cases were reported in Clark County and 76 in Floyd County.
Statewide, 404,935 Hoosiers are now known to have had the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous days dashboard. Overall, Clark has had 6,481 cases and Floyd 4,024.
One more death from COVID-19 was reported in Clark, for a total of 92. Floyd's death total is 81.
Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 now number 6,302, an increase of 96 from the previous day. Another 301 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,369,181 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,352,854 on Wednesday. A total of 4,762,893 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
