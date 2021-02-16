INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday announced that more than 70 COVID-19 vaccine clinics are closed due to inclement weather. A list of impacted sites can be found at OurShot.IN.gov.
Individuals who need to reschedule their appointments can click on the link in their last confirmation text message or email or call 211 if they need assistance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals who receive their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within 42 days of the first dose will have full protection from the virus.
Health officials also reported that 889 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 650,530 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 11,805 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Another 426 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Clark and Floyd counties each recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing their total number of deaths to 177 and 161, respectively. Clark’s overall number of cases reached 11,702 with the addition of 25 new cases. Floyd added nine new cases, making its total 7,054.
To date, 3,057,498 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,049,828 on Monday. A total of 7,593,841 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 12.2%, compared with 14.2% in Clark County and 17.3% in Floyd County.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.
As of today, 828,078 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
