INDIANAPOLIS — More than 75,000 Hoosiers age 80 or older have scheduled appointments to receive free COVID-19 vaccines as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
Hoosiers can continue to register at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
Individuals age 80 and older account for less than 4 percent of the state's population but represent more than 19% of the hospitalizations and more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
At least one vaccine clinic will be located in each Indiana county. Vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged an administrative fee.
Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.
Additional groups, such as those based on underlying health conditions, will be added as more vaccine becomes available. Updates will be posted at https://ourshot.in.gov.
