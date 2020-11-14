INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 in Indiana surged to 8,451, the state Department of Health announced Saturday. That brings to 244,887 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
The COVID-19 cases in Clark and Floyd counties continue to climb, as well. Clark had 112 new cases for a total of 4,150. Floyd cases reached 2,600 with 65 of them new. Neither county saw any additional deaths; Floyd's total number of deaths stands at 74, Clark's at 72.
A total of 4,638 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,917,951 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,893,070 on Friday. A total of 3,482,745 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
