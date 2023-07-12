SCOTT COUNTY — A full closure is scheduled on Interstate 65 northbound during the overnight hours on Tuesday.
Starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, all lanes of I-65 NB will be closed north of Ind. 256/Austin near the Scott-Jackson County line (MM 35). The closure will allow personnel from the Indiana Department of Transportation to assist the Indiana State Police with removal of a lost load from a previous traffic incident. Northbound lanes I-65 is expected to reopen by 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Southbound traffic should not be affected.
Motorists will need to utilize an alternate route while clean up work is in progress. ISP will assist with traffic at the intersection of S.R. 256 and U.S. 31 in Austin.
