LOUISVILLE — Overnight lane closures are scheduled this week near the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges. The closures near the toll gantries and RiverLink rate signage will allow for routine maintenance of tolling equipment and digital signs.
The work was scheduled to begin overnight Monday and end Sunday. The closures are expected between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. All ramps will be open. Drivers should be alert, watch for signage and slow down in the work area.
Work is scheduled for the following dates and locations:
Tuesday: I-65 North near the Lincoln Bridge (two lanes and shoulder) and one lane of the ramp to Exit 0 (Court Avenue) in Indiana
Wednesday: I-65 South near the Kennedy Bridge (three lanes and shoulder) and single lane and shoulder closures near toll rate signage on I-65 South at mile markers 2.3 and .8 in Indiana
Thursday: I-65 South near the Kennedy Bridge (three lanes and shoulder)
Friday: KY 841 South near the Lewis and Clark Bridge (one lane and shoulder)
Saturday: KY 841 North near the Lewis and Clark Bridge (one lane and shoulder) and two lanes and shoulder closures on KY 841 North at mile marker 36 in Kentucky
The actual starting date and duration may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.
Find more information on RiverLink tolling, including answers to frequently-asked questions, at www.RiverLink.com.
