CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. is scheduled to begin pavement correction work Wednesday night (June 23) on Interstate 65 in Clark County.
Various double lane closures will be in place both northbound and southbound between Memphis and Sellersburg on weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. At least one lane will remain open while work is in progress.
Lane closures are expected to be complete the following Thursday (July 1), weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
