NEW ALBANY — The Interstate 265 eastbound to Interstate 65 southbound ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. This closure will allow crews to finalize the lane configurations that will be in place for the duration of bridge construction.
To accommodate increased traffic during construction, crews are reconfiguring the existing exit lanes to allow all three I-65 southbound lanes to remain open at the merge point with I-265. The ramp closure is needed so crews can safely complete pavement striping in the area.
Temporary signed detours will be in place during ramp closures. The timeline is subject to change due to weather or other delays.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com.
