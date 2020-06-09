Floyd County 1-265 ramp closures

Three ramps on I-265 at I-64 in Floyd County will be closed at different times this month as part of a 6.5-mile asphalt resurface project.

FLOYD COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close three ramps on I-265 at I-64 in Floyd County this month as part of a 6.5-mile asphalt resurface project.

Ramps will be milled and repaved while overnight closures are in place, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Friday, June 12: I-265 WB to I-64 EB (detour: I-265 WB to I-64 WB to S.R. 64 at Exit 118 to I-64 EB)

Wednesday, June 24: I-64 WB to I-265 EB (detour: I-64 WB to S.R. 64 at Exit 118 to I-64 EB to I-265 EB)

Friday, June 26: I-64 EB to I-265 EB (detour: I-64 EB to S.R. 111 at New Albany to I-64 WB to I-265 EB)

Message boards and detour signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.

Mainline and ramp work will continue under lane restrictions between I-64 and I-65 in Clark and Floyd Counties through late October. Additional ramp closures include State Street, Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road, Paoli Pike and I-64 WB. Closure dates and detour routes will be announced before the closures.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. A 45-mph speed limit remains in place throughout construction limits.

Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through:

