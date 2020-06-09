FLOYD COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close three ramps on I-265 at I-64 in Floyd County this month as part of a 6.5-mile asphalt resurface project.
Ramps will be milled and repaved while overnight closures are in place, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.
Friday, June 12: I-265 WB to I-64 EB (detour: I-265 WB to I-64 WB to S.R. 64 at Exit 118 to I-64 EB)
Wednesday, June 24: I-64 WB to I-265 EB (detour: I-64 WB to S.R. 64 at Exit 118 to I-64 EB to I-265 EB)
Friday, June 26: I-64 EB to I-265 EB (detour: I-64 EB to S.R. 111 at New Albany to I-64 WB to I-265 EB)
Message boards and detour signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.
Mainline and ramp work will continue under lane restrictions between I-64 and I-65 in Clark and Floyd Counties through late October. Additional ramp closures include State Street, Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road, Paoli Pike and I-64 WB. Closure dates and detour routes will be announced before the closures.
Motorists are urged to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. A 45-mph speed limit remains in place throughout construction limits.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.