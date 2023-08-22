JEFFERSONVILLE — Dr. Black’s Eye Associates is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Padgett, former CEO of Clark Memorial Health, as their new CEO.
Padgett will succeed retiring COO, Robert Dienethal, who has served as Dr. Black’s Eye Associates’ COO for the past 10 years. Under Dienethal’s leadership the organization successfully expanded to double the number of locations servicing the Kentuckiana area while still maintaining their presence as one of the last locally owned and operated vision care practices in the region. Dienethal also provided invaluable guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. His contributions are greatly appreciated, and the organization wishes him the best in his upcoming retirement.
Padgett is a health care veteran with extensive leadership experience. A mission driven servant leader with 32 years of progressive health care leadership, Padgett’s most recent role was in serving as the CEO of Clark Memorial Health/Scott Memorial Health for 18 years. His thorough understanding of creating exemplary patient experiences, while positively impacting growth, will serve to enhance Dr. Black’s Eye Associates’ role as a regional leader in providing total eye care for the entire family.
Padgett’s history of building and fostering strong relationships with physicians, staff, and the community reflects the mission of Dr. Black’s Eye Associates in positively impacting those that they serve.
Dr. Black Eye Associates is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and strongly feels that Padgett’s reputation of excellence will contribute to the long-term vision of the organization.
Dr. Kristopher Pugh, ophthalmologist and president of Dr. Black’s Eye Associates, said in an emailed statement, “Martin Padgett has a strong history of leading with integrity, accountability, respect, compassion, and excellence – all founding values to our organization. His history of relationship building with both patients and the community will surely add to our success as a practice. We’re looking forward to his upcoming contributions.”
