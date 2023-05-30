JEFFERSONVILLE — Martin Padgett has departed as Clark Memorial Health's CEO after decades of leadership at the Jeffersonville hospital.
Clark Memorial Spokesperson Angie Glotzbach confirmed Padgett's departure in an emailed statement, saying the longtime executive left his position as CEO and market president of Clark and Scott Memorial hospitals effective May 26 "to pursue other opportunities."
"We appreciate his service to our hospital and community over the past 30 years and wish him all the best going forward."
Glotzbach told the News and Tribune she is "not able to share specific details surrounding his departure" due to the hospital's confidentiality on personnel matters.
The hospital has started the recruitment process for a permanent CEO, and Bruce Tassin started Tuesday as the interim CEO and market president.
This story will be updated.
