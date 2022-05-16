NEW ALBANY — The Padgett Museum in New Albany opened its doors Saturday for the spring and summer season.
After having been closed since December, individuals and tour groups are now invited to tour the museum and browse its exhibits. Visitors were encouraged to sign the guestbook and partake of some light refreshments during the operating hours from 1 to 3 p.m. The museum will be open every Saturday during the rest of the season. Those who are interested in visiting can come by during those hours or make reservations. Some have already started booking tours, including one school group which will tour the facility on Thursday.
The museum’s building was constructed in 1837 as a two-story residential house. A merchant by the name of William Young purchased the house the following year. After his bankruptcy, the building was sold to many different owners until it was occupied by the Floyd County Historical Society, who maintains it today.
Inside the hallway, two students from Purdue University, Andrew Boehn and Jackson Couch, gave us a brief overview about their display on electricity, which will be included in the museum very soon.
“Later on down the road, we will have our interactive display here,” Couch relayed as he enthusiastically talked about their project, which will be of great interest to the community. The display will feature touch buttons which people can press to simulate providing electricity to businesses and residents of Southern Indiana.
“It is our goal to educate visitors about the Gallagher Station,” added Boehn. Gallagher Station, owned by Duke Energy, was a four-unit, coal-burning power plant located at the southernmost part of Floyd County. It was in operation from 1958 until June 2021, when the second and fourth units were retired.
In the first two rooms were some interesting and informative exhibits, which included many archival photos and various facts. Some of the most interesting artifacts in the second room included a piano, an anchor stove, a furnace, a surveyor’s chain, an American flag with 38 stars, and even some canes made by glassblowers.
David Barksdale, the president of the Floyd County Historical Society, briefly talked about the permanent feature display, By the River’s Edge. The first room was filled with archival photos and various facts about life along the river from 1699 up to the flood of 1937. Also, in the center of the first room stands a six-foot replica of the Robert E. Lee steamboat. The original vessel was built in New Albany in 1866, with the total cost of assembly adding up to a little over $200,000. It is a replica of one of the most important things to come out of Floyd County.
The museum is located at 509 W. Market St.
