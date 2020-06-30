NEW ALBANY — It’s been a year that will go down in the history books, but one that’s seen the home of some of Floyd County’s history closed.
Like many businesses, organizations and attractions, the Floyd County Historical Society’s Padgett Museum has been closed during the pandemic. In fact, it hasn’t opened this year as the coronavirus struck before the museum is traditionally open in the spring after closing in December.
Though it will be a few months later than usual, the Padgett Museum will again host visitors this year. The Floyd County Historical Society’s board approved a July 18 opening date for the museum, which is at 509 W. Market St. in downtown New Albany.
“It’s fairly easy to social distance in here,” Floyd County historian Dave Barksdale said Tuesday while wearing a face mask inside the museum. “So as a board, we decided to go ahead and open back up.”
Barksdale is preparing an exhibit highlighting dairies that were once thriving businesses in New Albany. He has bottles that will be displayed from former local dairies including Kannapel’s and Purity Maid.
“Hopefully that will spur a little interest,” Barksdale said.
There were plans for at least one other new exhibit this year, but those were delayed due to the pandemic. The historical society also elected to cancel its remaining programming for the rest of the year.
The plan is to reschedule for 2021 many of the speakers slated for this year. The season-opening display at the museum was scheduled to be a collection of New Albany Fire Department photographs and memorabilia, and, Barksdale said, the hope is to host that exhibit in May 2021.
Beginning July 18, the museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays until December.
“That’s all open-ended with the virus,” Barksdale said, as he added a surge in cases could result in the museum shutting down.
There are several exhibits inside the museum detailing Floyd County’s history including the centerpiece display titled “By the River’s Edge” on the main floor of the building.
“A lot of people are not really traveling too far away from home and this is a fairly safe environment and it’s free; so hopefully people who have never been here will give us a visit,” Barksdale said.
Parking and admission into the museum are free. Restrooms inside the museum will be closed. For more information, call 812-949-2551.
