SOUTHERN INDIANA — It may come as a shock when people get to the pump, but it's been predicted. Gas prices are increasing to nearly $4 a gallon in Southern Indiana.
Jeffersonville resident Josh West filled up with mid-grade fuel at the Thorton's on 10th Street Thursday, paying $4.31 per gallon.
He said he feels his vehicle runs better on this fuel and he won't be going to a lower level as gas prices climb.
If it seems like Indiana gas prices have shot up, it's because they have. Officials with AAA Hoosier say the state's seen some of the largest increases in the country over the past week.
"We are up 36 cents per gallon from where we were a week before," said Lisa Wall, AAA Senior Manager of Promotions and Communications. "The average gas price is $3.72 for regular."
Wall said the oil market was already tight a few weeks ago and the Russian invasion of Ukraine isn't helping things.
"Like the U.S. stock market, the U.S. oil market responds poorly to volatility," she said.
It's likely prices will continue to go up, too, as oil prices continue to climb and sanctions increase against Russia.
This time last year, gas prices were about a dollar cheaper. Two years ago, at the start of the pandemic and even a few weeks before, prices dipped due to a lack of agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries about production. Then COVID started.
"With the decrease in demand people were staying home and using much less gas," she said, adding the last time prices were this high was 2014.
According to GasPrices.AAA.com the average cost for a gallon of gas in Floyd County as of Thursday was $3.75. In Clark County, the average price was $3.71 per gallon.
Still, there's ways people can cut down on on fuel costs.
Wall said it's about increasing fuel mileage on cars, which can be done by decreasing idling time and slowing down while driving.
On non-slippery roads people can use cruise control to maintain speed.
"Just planning ahead and trying to accomplish multiple errands in one trip (helps)," she said. "Try to travel in times that aren't high traffic."
