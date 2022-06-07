SOUTHERN INDIANA — Many Hoosiers are entering the middle of the week looking at Lincoln's face when they have to fill up, and experts don't expect prices to go down any time soon.
According to AAA Hoosier Motor Club, the highest average gas price since data has been collected was set on June 7. In Indiana a gallon of regular was going, on average, for $5.15.
Around Clark and Floyd counties most prices are well above $5 per gallon, with gas going for $5.39 per gallon at some stations in Sellersburg.
Despite the high prices, people were still getting gas all across the region on Tuesday
"One way to describe (why prices are so high) it's a sort of classic supply and demand problem," said Dr. Uric Dufrene, the Sanders Chair of Business at Indiana University Southeast. "Every summer gas prices typically go up, you always see increases in the summer time, as people start traveling."
That's not the only factor, he said. The Russia and Ukraine war is playing into prices, since there's less oil in the global markets due to that conflict.
Also, Dufrene said there's fewer oil refineries operating and getting refineries back online doesn't happen overnight.
"The other issue is right now, oil companies are not putting as much money back into production," he said. " That's why it may take some time."
He doesn't think prices will go down this summer, but eventually they will stabilize.
"I take fewer trips to the store, I do a lot of walking," he said. "So I think you will see people exploring alternative means of transportation. In some cases, that's not possible."
Gas prices don't necessarily put the economy into a recession, but can impact consumer spending. Dufrene said consumer spending and is quite strong now and the other factor that plays into economic recessions, unemployment claims, continue to remain at historic lows.
There are things people can do to lighten the burden of high prices.
AAA Hoosier Motor Club Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications Lisa Wall said right now the highest gas can be found outside of Chicago in Gary.
The average cost per gallon there is $5.47.
Counties near Indianapolis are also seeing high prices, while the cheapest fuel is being reported in the Evansville area.
"We are trying to give people as many tips as we can to help maximize your gas options," Wall said. "(They include) keeping up with the maintenance of your vehicle, keeping your tires properly inflated and reducing your speed (while driving.)"
If possible, people should be mindful before they hit the road to avoid peak travel times, which can lead to car idling.
Wall said despite higher gas prices, people are ready to travel after the past two years of the the pandemic and that urge outweighs the price at the pump.
"We can't predict how high gas prices are going to go and when they're going to change," she said. "The demand continues to be high and that combined with increased oil prices unfortunately means we might be seeing these high gas prices."
