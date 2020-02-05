JEFFERSONVILLE — When it comes to housing in Jeffersonville, it’s not always a matter of the quantity of homes being constructed.
Instead, many in the city are just as, if not more focused on qualitative factors, specifically price. Affordable housing is consistently brought up as a priority by city officials and residents.
At Monday’s Jeffersonville City Council meeting, a pair of rezoning requests were unanimously approved by council members. On the undeveloped parcels in question, residential projects are set to rise, with at least one of them possibly satisfying some of the concerns regarding affordable housing.
An empty lot at 406 Ewing Lane, just across the street from Bridgepoint Elementary School, is set to hold 10 new roadhouses, similar to townhomes. Another development will occupy the vacant property at the 3440 block of Charlestown Pike, which is currently occupied by a thicket of trees bordering Interstate 265.
Council member Donnie Croft, whose District 5 includes the Ewing Lane development, said he believes it to be a good project, but affordability is crucial.
“The question is, it has to be affordable housing,” he said. “You have thousands of people working up here in River Ridge making $14 to $16 dollars an hour. They can’t afford a $1,000 a month mortgage. They’re building these houses, and people can’t afford them. Most of them live in Kentucky and want to live over here. That raises our tax base. We want them here.”
Fellow council member Bill Burns, who has a background in real estate, said that the concept of affordable housing changes over time.
As costs of material and labor fluctuate, so too does the price range for what’s considered affordable.
“It’s not that we can’t build affordable,” Burns said. “It’s just that affordable has changed to about $180,000. [The Ewing Lane development] is a great asset.”
For new-construction homeownership, Burns said the current price point of affordability is about $180,000. Given those parameters, the Ewing Lane development falls well within that range.
According to Victoria Wright, who is behind the project alongside her sister and step-mother, Alexis and Mindy Johns, starting price points for the townhomes will be at $134,000. The family team at Millennium Builders is also responsible for another similar development at Ninth and Watt streets in downtown Jeffersonville.
With how quickly those came off the market, Wright realized the need for more affordable housing in the city.
“[My family] does neighborhoods together, but they are more $220,000 and up,” she said. “My sister and I are in the younger generation, and there’s nothing out there affordable that’s new construction. We tried Ninth and Watt, and I saw those all sold in three weeks. From that, we realized there’s a need for this. We took that need and found a property we can buy. The big part is finding a property for a reasonable price.”
The entire development will be composed of five buildings, which will each hold two units. The homes will be owner occupied, unlike other townhomes in the area that are rented. The Ewing Lane development will differentiate itself from the Ninth and Watt homes in their appearance.
While the structures at Ninth and Watt streets are made of brick, those on Ewing Lane will be in the “vintage craftsman” style, with siding, flower boxes and shutters.
There will be landscaping on the 1.5 acres that will be occupied by the structures, but on the back half of the lot, the homeowners themselves will be able to transform the land.
“We’ll actually deed that over to the [Homeowners Association] so they can use that for some sort of green space,” Wright said. “They will own that entire acre and a half in the back. They will all have backyards. The ones in downtown didn’t. These will actually have decent backyards... They’ll have a storage room on the exterior in the back. They have front porches.”
Each unit will have three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, and will comprise roughly 1,000 square feet. Wright said construction is expected to start within the next 45 days, with the first set of buildings expected to be finished by summer.
At the Charlestown Pike development, a more traditional subdivision is expected. There, 22 patio homes will fill the land near I-265.
Like the Ewing Lane development, this one will also contain green space, with a half-acre commons area outlined in the plans.
District 4 council member Scottie Maples said the development will be a good fit for his constituents.
“That’s the kind of development I like to see in our district,” he said. “A small subdivision enhances quality of life. It gives people an opportunity to buy new construction. That’s what people want for the city, and it’s a positive thing.”
The area of Jeffersonville that runs along I-265 has seen a boom recently. It has become home to a new movie theater, more restaurants, a new grocery store and several new residential projects.
Because of that, Maples said the local economy has seen a boost, as more people are drawn to Jeffersonville, and ultimately stay here for their daily errands.
“It gives people a reason to not cross the river and avoid tolls,” he said. “It keeps your money in your community. A lot of those businesses are locally owned. I like to keep that money inside the city.”
