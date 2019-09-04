PALMYRA — Investigators and Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg arrested a Palmyra man on several counts of child molestation Wednesday.
Detective Chris Tucker launched an investigation in August after he was contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services and learned of possible inappropriate or illegal conduct involving a minor. As a result of the investigation, he requested an arrest warrant for Chester Leroy Fetz, 61, of Palmyra, along with a search warrant for his residence. Fetz is charged with five counts of child molestation, a level one felony, and one count of child solicitation, a level five felony.
This case is still under investigation. Fetz was transported and remanded into the custody of the Harrison County Jail without incident.
