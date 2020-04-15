JEFFERSONVILLE — After several months as Jeffersonville High School's interim principal, Greater Clark County Schools has appointed Pam Hall as the school's permanent principal.
Hall has served as the high school's interim principal since January after principal Julie Straight moved to a new position within the school district. She previously served as assistant principal at Jeffersonville High School and a teacher at Parkview Middle School, and she graduated from the high school.
"I am so excited — it's kind of surreal. I guess I can’t even put it into words," Hall said. "I'm just so overwhelmed with emotions and humbled that I get to work with what I think is the best staff in the Southern Indiana and Louisville Metro area."
She has been leading at a time of major changes for the high school as Indiana schools switch to eLearning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The No. 1 thing we're doing is taking care of the kids, not just the academic piece," Hall said. "We're seeing how we're doing mental health-wise and seeing if there are families in need."
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said her previous experience in Greater Clark has prepared her to take over leadership of the high school, and he has been impressed with her work as interim principal.
"She’s very student centered and communicated well with staff, students and parents," he said. "That's what we were looking for, and she definitely stood out in the interview process. I think she's going to be a great fit as Jeff High's principal."
He also praised Hall's work during the pandemic, saying she's shown strong leadership through the transition.
"She’s done a really good job at keeping students engaged, keeping staff informed and just keeping things going," Laughner said. "She’s done a good job at handling the situation with getting information to students and getting info out to staff, whether about proms or graduation or springs sports or whatever."
Hall said she wants Jeffersonville to be the place people move to so their kids can go to Jeffersonville High School, and she would love to see an increase in enrollment.
"We're doing so many wonderful things every day at Jeff High, and we want to showcase them and take them to the next level," she said.
