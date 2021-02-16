JEFFERSONVILLE — Laying out the past year's accomplishments and vowing that Jeffersonville residents will enjoy more progress in 2021, Mayor Mike Moore presented his state of the city address virtually Tuesday.
While the majority of his comments focused on the city's response to the pandemic, improvements made through completed construction projects and the opening of businesses during 2020, Moore did reiterate his disagreement with the decision by the Greater Clark School Board to close two Jeffersonville schools this year.
“My administration has worked hard to be a good partner to Greater Clark. We have built roads to schools to alleviate traffic issues, gifted the Nachand Fieldhouse to Franklin Square to use at its gymnasium, created Jeffersonville's Promise to give every Jeff High graduate the opportunity at a free college education, and we're donating a portion of our tax revenues to the school system,” Moore said.
“So, it breaks my heart that — despite of all our best efforts to be a good partner — the school board recently decided not only to eliminate certified enrichment programs like art, music and gym in some schools, but they also elected to close two more Jeffersonville schools altogether.”
Moore conceded it's an issue he can't do much about, but he dedicated most of his speech to issues that he can influence, if not control.
The mayor began his address, which was presented to the Jeffersonville Rotary Club, by outlining the numerous ways COVID-19 affected the city since February 2020. Moore thanked city employees for their dedication during the pandemic, and he also credited residents for their resiliency.
“People city-wide have sacrificed their traditions — like celebrating holidays with their families,” Moore said. “And they have skipped events they had their hearts set on attending, not because they wanted to, but because they know that's what is best.”
He emphasized that the coronavirus hurt Southern Indiana, especially in terms of the lives lost to COVID-19.
Construction in the city continued during the pandemic, he said, and the city ended the year with more than $10 million in cash reserves and $4.4 million in rainy day funds.
“That's not to say we didn't tighten our belt,” Moore said. “Along the way, we found savings by canceling the summer concert series at the RiverStage, closing the pool for the summer and postponing some large infrastructure projects.”
More than $2 million in paving was completed in 2020, as was the Holmans Lane project, the mayor said.
He pivoted his speech to highlight upcoming projects such as the Utica-Sellersburg Road and Charlestown Pike enhancement efforts.
This year will also see the city's largest sewer infrastructure project in its history, labeled Jeff Digs, continue in the downtown area. The project is not only expected to improve aging infrastructure, but also to end the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's consent decree with Jeffersonville.
The project will at times be disruptive in terms of traffic, Moore said, but it will be worth it for the city's future.
In the private sector, Jeffersonville saw the opening of Xscape movie theater, Fairfield Inn and Planet Fitness. Other new businesses that opened in 2020 include Chicken Salad Chick, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Starbucks and Jimmy John's.
Downtown, Union Restaurant & Gameyard launched near the riverfront and the Walcott Jeffersonville apartments also opened.
In total, Moore said that more than 1,300 new residential units were approved for development in 2020, including seven subdivisions.
The new developments are part of the reason why Jeff Digs is so important, he noted.
“And as our city is poised for more growth and development, now is the time to start planning for our future needs,” Moore said. “There's plenty of undeveloped land in the east end and especially at River Ridge. We can't begin to capitalize on this potential unless we can serve the new homes and businesses with sewers.”
Moore complimented the city's police and fire departments and their leadership, and also noted the renovations completed last year at the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter.
In terms of quality-of-life initiatives, Moore spoke about the opening of Chapel Lake Park and Shirley's Arbor.
Moore closed his prepared remarks by offering encouragement to residents.
“I know at times 2020 was frustrating, challenging and difficult. But we made it through together and all was not lost. Looking back on last year, our city didn't just endure during a very challenging moment in history, but it excelled more than any of us ever expected,” he said.
“There's still plenty of work to be done. Let's find a way to keep the best that came out of 2020 by moving forward knowing there's nothing that can hold us back.”
