SOUTHERN INDIANA — Things aren’t back to normal just yet for the TownePlace Suites hotel in downtown Jeffersonville, but they’re getting there.
“We have seen a big change, 2020 started out very bad,” said General Manager Denise Story. “(In) 2021 I would say we saw an increase, but not where we wanted to be. Starting in 2022 you can tell people want to get back to normal.”
The hospitality industry, including hotels, took a hit in 2020 according to new numbers from the region’s tourism bureau.
According to SoIn, the Clark-Floyd Counties Convention Tourism Bureau, visitors spent more than $43,000,000 on lodging in 2020. That’s 13% less than the prior year.
Story said her hotel’s location had some advantages at the start of the pandemic.
“The swimming pool was a big factor,” she said, adding families would come over from areas where pools were closed to use the facility. “People from Louisville weren’t staying in Louisville because swimming pools were closed, bars closed. A lot of business people were still traveling, we got those people.”
When it comes to occupancy, two years into COVID the TownePlace Suites is selling out again, especially for events like Abbey Road on the River, Thunder Over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby.
The lodging industry isn’t the only facet of tourism that lost money over the pandemic, with the report showing out-of-towners spent around $117,000,000 on Food and Beverage in 2020. That’s down 7.5%.
But overall, things weren’t so bad. The data shows visitor spending in 2020 was comparable to that of the year before
“We knew hotels and restaurants suffered during 2020,” said SoIN Executive Director Jim Epperson. “...But what we were surprised about is total visitor spending really wasn’t off that much.”
In total, visitors spent more than $340,000,000 in Clark and Floyd counties in 2020. That’s less than a percent lower than 2019.
What’s more is retail spending increased by more than 11% and transportation by nearly 8%.
“Think about our role in this area as a retail trading area for places further out, like Harrison, Perry, Crawford, Orange, Washington and Scott counties,” he said. “We had retail in this area they don’t have up there.”
Epperson said economic stimulus checks probably played into this as well, with people coming into town to purchase big box items.
Ahead of summer 2022 the new concern is increasing gas prices, with many as high as $4.25 per gallon as of this week. Still, Epperson said, more expensive fuel may not affect people’s willingness to travel.
“I think especially at a time when you do have such strong, pent-up demand, still yet to be unleashed fully, (gas prices) are a headwind,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s a killer for the summer by any means.”
Back at the TownPlace Suites, Story is hopeful the increased prices don’t lead to a decrease in business.
“Hopefully, by 2023 we’ll be totally back,” she said.
