Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.