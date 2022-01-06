INDIANAPOLIS — A bill seeking to abolish Indiana’s gun licensing requirement passed out of committee Wednesday and moves to be heard in front of the House.
Under the bill, Hoosiers would no longer have to go through the gun licensing process to carry a firearm in Indiana. Author Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, outlined the need for the bill, especially after COVID-19 delayed license applications in the state.
“I’m here with House Bill 1077 representing Mr. and Mrs. Lawful Hoosiers … to tell that person that they don’t need to be delayed; they’ve done nothing wrong their entire life,” Smaltz said. “They should be able to defend themselves in public, at home and where they choose.”
Last year, a similar law passed the House but stalled in the Senate over privacy concerns with a master database of those prohibited from carrying firearms. This year’s version doesn’t include the database.
Law enforcement groups remained opposed to the bill, saying it would hinder their ability to investigate threats to their officers.
Patrick J. Flannelly, the chief of police for Lafayette, encouraged the committee to oppose the bill as a representative of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.
“Law enforcement relies on the license … as a precious filter to prevent the carrying of handguns in public by applicants with prohibiting criminal histories, drug addiction or mental illness,” Flannelly said. “This bill shifts the burden to officers.”
Flannelly confirmed that COVID-19 had slowed the application process timeline, delaying licenses, but said most issues have been resolved.
“I don’t understand why we would want to strip away one of the most effective tools that law enforcement has to prevent avoidable gun-related events in our communities,” Flannelly said.
Indiana State Police also testified against the bill, while individual sheriffs remained split on the issue.
The bill increases the penalty for stealing a firearm from a level six felony to a level five felony and makes conforming amendments to other crimes related to firearm licensing.
Advocates argued that the license — which includes fingerprinting — imposed a burden on Hoosiers.
“It’s still a process of begging the government for permission to exercise a right you already have,” said Guy Relford, a Second Amendment attorney.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, warned against putting another burden on law enforcement.
“I don’t think that lifting the licensing requirement is a wise public policy move — only because I have listened to the experts, and they are the ones who are going to have to enforce it,” Austin said before voting no.
The bill passed on a 9-3 vote, with all three Democratic members voting against it.