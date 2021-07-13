FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office wants to make parents aware of the new ways in which they may make their child support payments. These options may make it easier and more convenient to pay child support.
“We were happy to announce these additional options for parents to meet their child support obligations. We hope by adding the convenience of paying at frequently visited retail establishments we can increase compliance and the distribution of these needed resources for children and families in our community,” Prosecutor Chris Lane said.
Those using a credit or debit card can still pay online at childsupportbillpay.com/Indiana or can call 1-866-972-9427. Additional fees may apply when using this service.
There are also several options available for those parents wishing to use cash to make their child support payments.
Parents can always make cash payment at the Floyd County Clerk’s Office during regular office hours.
Now, cash payments for child support are also accepted at thousands of PayNearMe locations, including Casey’s General Store, Family Dollar and 7-Eleven. You may find participating retailers at www.paynearme.com/locations.
There are also thousands of U.S. MoneyGram locations at which cash payments can be made. These include Walmart, CVS and Kroger. Additional fees may apply for both cash options.
The option to pay by mail remains available.
Payments by personal check, money order, cashier’s check or certified check should be made payable to the Indiana State Central Collection Unit (INSCCU) and mailed to: Indiana State Central Collection Unit, P.O. Box 7130, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7130.
When sending a payment to INSCCU, be sure to include your ISETS case number and custodial party name.
For more information about child support payments or child support enforcement assistance, contact the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office Child Support Division at (812) 948-5475 or visit https://www.floydcountyprosecutor.org/resources/child-support.
