NEW ALBANY — A group of about 15 people including parents and students were protesting in front of Floyd County Health Department on Thursday.
They held signs asking motorists passing by on Bono Road to honk their horns if they were opposed to requiring students to wear masks inside schools.
On Wednesday, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris issued an executive order requiring students in grades kindergarten through sixth to wear masks inside schools. The order is a requirement for public, private and charter schools.
The order also stipulates that masks should be worn regardless of age inside schools when proper social distancing isn't possible.
Harris' mandates are in line with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's school recommendations which were updated last month as the Delta variant spread and new cases of COVID-19 increased substantially.
Sarah Christianson was one of the parents protesting on the sidewalk in front of the health department. She said her child has attended Christian Academy in New Albany without a mask mandate for the last two weeks without any problems.
She said she was upset in part because the decision was made without allowing the public to have a say in the matter.
"This is hindering our jobs. This is hindering our children's daily lives, and we just want personal choice in America and in our local governments to give us parents our rights back," she said.
