CLARK COUNTY — Elite customer service will be the top priority for David Paris, Democratic candidate for Clark County Recorder.
“When you launch a business with your own savings and home on the line, you learn great customer service very quickly,” said Paris. “I started the first Apple computer business in southern Indiana and had customers from the Ohio River to Indianapolis that I had to take care of.”
Along with his brothers Larry and Jim, David Paris operated Paris Office Systems for 15 years. He worked for Chevron Oil for another eight. Combined with his 19 years of experience in the Clark County Clerk’s Office, Paris says his experience will help him best serve Clark County citizens. “With my knowledge of county services, I feel like I am in a position to best understand the needs of the citizens and provide them with the best service possible.”
“This is an office where the county employees were forced to really carry the load for the last few years. David Paris will be a hands-on official who will work alongside our county employees to serve the citizens. He is an excellent example of the type of candidates we are putting forward this year: engaged, active, and available to the public,” said Clark County Democratic Party Chair Chris Coyle.
Paris and his wife Barbara are members of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. They have two sons and two granddaughters.
