JEFFERSONVILLE — The HVAC Filtration Division of Parker Hannifin Corp. announced Thursday a significant multi-year investment in its Jeffersonville location in the River Ridge Commerce Center.
According to a news release issued by One Southern Indiana, the investment will support increased demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has expanded the need for air filtration products for industrial and work environments. This project will allow the company to ramp up manufacturing capacity, and associated job growth, to produce HEPA filter products as well as filters used in medical and lab settings.
“Parker is excited to announce this investment in the future of our Jeffersonville facility. By adding new state-of-the-art equipment and manufacturing technologies, this project will enable us to expand our production capacity and continue providing our customers with advanced filtration solutions, including critical products that are currently supporting the front-line effort to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Jon Gallisdorfer, general manager, Parker HVAC Filtration Division. “We greatly appreciate the support of our partners at the River Ridge Development Authority and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for their help in making this initiative possible.”
Formerly known as CLARCOR Air Filtration Products Inc., the Jeffersonville facility was purchased by Parker Hannifin Corp., the global leader in motion and control technologies, as part of the company’s acquisition of CLARCOR Inc. in February 2017. The HVAC Filtration Division provides filters that are critical in saving lives in the healthcare sector, while also providing important daily living protection in the consumer arena and ongoing livestock virus protection in the agriculture and farming sectors.
“We are pleased to see the companies in the River Ridge Commerce Center continuing to expand,” said Executive Director Jerry Acy. “Our central location and world-class amenities have made River Ridge a preferred location to not only attract new business but allow healthy businesses to grow as well. Companies like Parker HVAC Filtration Division understand we have all the components to make them successful now and in the future: location, access to major interstates, waterways and rail, modern infrastructure and a competitive tax environment.”
HVAC Filtration was offered conditional tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. based on the company's job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
“Parker Hannifin is manufacturing a critical product for both the healthcare sector and everyday consumers, and as the Crossroads of America, Indiana couldn't be a more ideal place for them to grow,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “As a state, we’re committed to supporting their long-term growth, and I'm excited to see the impact this expansion has on our state and on the community of Jeffersonville.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said, “We are excited to support Jeffersonville's growing business community, and the continuing expansion of manufacturers like Parker helps to ensure the reopening and rebuilding of the Southern Indiana economy will be steady and continue on an upward trajectory.”
1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge businesses in all sorts of new ways, some have been able to do exceptionally well considering the circumstances. Parker’s HVAC Filtration Division offers a product in demand for our new reality and we congratulate them for seizing this opportunity to increase manufacturing of products in need by front line workers as well as everyday citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.