NEW ALBANY — Parlour Pizza is opening its third location in the former Wick's Pizza building in downtown New Albany.
Parlour opened in 2017 near the Big Four Bridge in downtown Jeffersonville, and this year, it opened a second location on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville. Craft Culture Concepts Development Group, Parlour's owner, announced Monday that Parlour New Albany will soon open at 225 State Street in New Albany.
Wick's Pizza, which was open in downtown New Albany since 2009, closed its doors in May. Parlour's new restaurant is set to open in mid-November, according to a news release. The New Albany location will be Parlour's largest location yet, and the building's second floor will feature a music hall and private event space.
“We couldn’t be more excited for our third Parlour location to be in New Albany," Parlour owner Max Bloom said. "The 16,000 [square foot] building allows us to really get creative with the Parlour brand and bring even more excitement into the restaurant. Aside from our unique pizzas and hand-picked drink menus, we’re working hard to craft a welcoming and fun place for guests to have a great experience while placing a large emphasis on bringing live music to the area."
The restaurant will feature "fan favorites" and options for vegetarians and vegans, according to the release. Parlour's menu includes New York-style pizzas, garlic breadsticks, smoked wings and calzones, along with a large selection of beer, cocktails and wine. Carryout and delivery options will also be available.
Parlour New Albany has already scheduled a live music event for its music hall — The Juice Box Heroes are set to perform in the space from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 27. Renovations are ongoing in the historic downtown New Albany building.
The restaurant's hours will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
