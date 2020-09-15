Southern Indiana Works announced a partnership this week with Code Louisville and Tech Louisville to offer free software development and IT training.
A news release said the Code Louisville program will include at least two courses in software development languages to include front-end web development.
Each course lasts 12 weeks and entails 15-20 hours per week of online curriculum as well as a weekly in-person meeting at the WorkOne office in New Albany.
Students in the program will compile a portfolio of their work and will be trained for a career in software development.
The Tech Louisville program is also a 12-week course designed for entry-level IT jobs.
The program will feature in-person and online learning classes to include a mentorship with an IT professional.
“We’re excited to make the Code Louisville and Tech Louisville programs available to residents of Southern Indiana for the first time,” said Michael Gritton, executive director of KentuckianaWorks, in the news release.
The programs are expected to begin in October. To apply or for additional information, call WorkOne at 812-941-6405, or go to the website www.workoneregion10.com.
